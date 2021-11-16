'Har Ghar Dastak' Covid vaccination campaign: Mandaviya to chair meeting today

'Har Ghar Dastak' Covid vaccination campaign: Mandaviya to chair meeting today1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
'Har Ghar Dastak' Covid vaccination campaign was launched on 2 November
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Har Ghar Dastak' Covid vaccination campaign was launched on 2 November
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting to discuss the expansion of the "Har Ghar Dastak" COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country.
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting to discuss the expansion of the "Har Ghar Dastak" COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country.
"Will chair a meeting today with Non-Government Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and development partners to take our Govt's #HarGharDastak vaccination campaign across the length and breadth of the country," Mandaviya said in a tweet.
"Will chair a meeting today with Non-Government Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and development partners to take our Govt's #HarGharDastak vaccination campaign across the length and breadth of the country," Mandaviya said in a tweet.
With the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.
With the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.
Earlier, while announcing the launch of the campaign, the Health Minister had said "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose."
Earlier, while announcing the launch of the campaign, the Health Minister had said "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!