Home >News >India >'Har Ghar Dastak': Mega Covid-19 vaccination drive next month, says govt

'Har Ghar Dastak': Mega Covid-19 vaccination drive next month, says govt

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 103.99 crore.
1 min read . 05:32 AM IST Livemint

As part of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' drive, healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door vaccinations of people

New Delhi: Centre will soon start a mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' in poor-performing districts aiming to achieve full vaccination by the end of November, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

As part of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' drive, healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door vaccinations of people eligible for a second dose as well as those who are yet to be administered their first jab as a shield against the virus, the health minister said.

"We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," the minister told media persons.

He added that special focus will be laid during the drive on 48 districts across the country where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a national review meeting with health ministers of states and UTs to discuss the scaling up of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 103.99 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 44,21,004 Covid vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16.

