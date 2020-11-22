Subscribe
Home >News >India >Har Ghar Nal Yojna: PM Modi launches drinking water projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra
PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of 23 rural piped drinking water projects of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Vindhya region in UP.

Har Ghar Nal Yojna: PM Modi launches drinking water projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

1 min read . 01:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Launching the rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi interacted with village water and sanitation committee members during the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing.

Launching the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojna' (tap water to every household), PM Modi also interacted with village water and sanitation committee members during the event.

"This region is full of natural resources but is has been always ignored since independence. Despite the region having many rivers, it is known for draught. However, this government addressed the problem of water scarcity and as a result, 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana' was launched today," PM Modi said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion.

The projects will provide tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of these districts.

Village water and sanitation committees have been constituted in all these villages, and they will have the responsibility of operation and maintenance.

The total estimated cost of the projects is 5,555.38 crore. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' announced by the prime minister on August 15 last year.

The projects aim at providing functional household tap connections to every rural house of the country by 2024.

