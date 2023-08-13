Har Ghar Tiranga begins from today: PM Modi says, 'I urge you all...'

The Government of India's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will begin today and continue till the country's 77th Independence Day on 15 August. The campaign is being organised by the Ministry of Culture in a bid to strengthen the sense of patriotism among citizens and commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased 'janbhagidari'.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi had asked the countrymen to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga movement'. He wrote, “The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com"

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, the Department of Posts is the designated body for selling and distributing high-quality national flags to the public, as per a government release quoted by PTI.

Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday informed that around 2.5 crore flags have been supplied to the post offices as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The senior bureaucrat noted that there is a lot of excitement in the country right now and the occassion will be celebrated in states and Union Territories (UTs) in a ‘big way’ much like last year.

“We have ensured supply of flags to all states and UTs. And this year, around 2.5 crore flags have been supplied to post offices, compared to last year when the figure was one crore" the Culture secretary was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The Postal Department has placed requisition for 2.5 crore flags this year and 55 lakh flags have already been sent out through post offices. The Ministry of Textiles has already sent out 1.3 crore flags to states," Mohan added.

While speaking about the buzz around Har Ghar Tiranga programme, Mohan said, "Our feedback is that there is a lot of excitement in the country right now...We have made creatives based on our experiences last year, which have been uploaded on the website of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

(With inputs from PTI)