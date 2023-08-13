Har Ghar Tiranga begins from today: PM Modi says, 'I urge you all...'1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST
The Indian government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, aimed at promoting patriotism, begins today until Independence Day.
The Government of India's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will begin today and continue till the country's 77th Independence Day on 15 August. The campaign is being organised by the Ministry of Culture in a bid to strengthen the sense of patriotism among citizens and commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased 'janbhagidari'.