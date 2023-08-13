Har Ghar Tiranga begins from today: PM Modi says, 'I urge you all...'

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi had asked the countrymen to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga movement'. He wrote, “The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com"