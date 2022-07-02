Har ghar tiranga: BJP discusses new campaign in Hyderabad

Har ghar tiranga: BJP discusses new campaign in Hyderabad3 min read . 02:58 PM IST
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign plans to reach 20 crore people, said Vasundhara Raje.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is convening in Hyderabad to discuss the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and its goal of reaching 20 crore people, said Vasundhara Raje.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has claimed that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is afraid of the BJP since the party is growing in strength in BJP Telangana. He also criticised TRS for wasting public funds to run advertisements critical of the BJP. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Reddy claimed that Telangana's Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was engaging in apolitical behaviour.
"CM's son cannot become CM. BJP is getting stronger, they (TRS) are scared that their chair will go. They're misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana," he said.
The Union Minister added that the BJP does not practise parivaar raj and that a regular party member can become Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or even President while in Hyderabad for a two-day conference of the BJP National Executive.
Giving a reply to TRS working president KT Rama Rao over his remark that the Modi government should learn from the KCR government, Reddy said, "We do not do corruption and parivaar raj. We have a democracy, even a normal worker becomes CM, PM and president. We don't need to learn from such a corrupt party."
Prior to the two-day National Executive meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda opened the party's national officer bearers meeting on July 2 at the International Convention Center in Hyderabad.
Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, departed for Hyderabad to attend the National Executive meeting. To take part in the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre will also attend the meeting.
PM Modi is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.
In his speech, the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.
This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as virtually.
The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievements of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.
Meetings of the national general secretaries and national office bearers followed by the national executive meeting will be held on July 2 and a public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground on July 3 with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm.
Earlier on Friday, Nadda held the meeting of the party's general secretaries in Hyderabad. The BJP chief held a mega roadshow upon arrival in Hyderabad.
The BJP's initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.
The Hyderabad city police, along with state government departments, have put elaborate security arrangements in place ahead of PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad.
(With agency inputs)
