Har Ghar Tiranga: Flag hoisted at high altitude borders | Watch video

The ITBP hoisted the national flags at its Border Out Posts located at high altitudes at the 3,488 km near India-China borders across the country and promoted the campaign among the border population as well.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday hoisted flag the national flag at various high altitude borders across the country under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started by the Central government as a part of 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
The central government has kicked off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign today under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the Tiranga at home to mark the 75 years of India's Independence. This drive will run till August 15.
The Force has also released a special patriotic song on the theme “Har Ghar Tiranga", composed by ITBP jawan Arjun Kheriyal. He dedicated the song to all the brave soldier of the nation who are performing their duties with devotion.
The song titled- Jai Hind, Jai Hind, motivates and urges the Indian citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to 15, 2022. The ITBP soldiers were seen with the National Flag on many top high-altitude borders including Ladakh and Uttarakhand.
Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders also hoisted the Tricolor at various places across the country to kick start the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign today.
The central government said that there is no restriction on the timing of flag display, a citizen, a private organization or an educational institute can hoist the National flag on all days or occasions. Earlier, the Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the tricolor on all days, except occasions.
The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.
The Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications have sold more than one crore National flags in just 10 days through its 1.5 lakh post offices spread across the country.
