Har Ghar Tiranga: Fold your national flag correctly, in just 3 steps. Here's how

Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Ministry of Culture posted a step-by-step guide on how to fold and store the national flag correctly.
Do you know how to fold your national flag correctly? If not, then you can follow Centre's 3 step tutorial on how to do it, which it has recently shared. The government released the tips ahead India's 75th Independence Day.
From early this year, the government has been advocating for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ urging citizens to hoist the Tricolor at their home to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. Last year, the Centre announced the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative in a bid to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
> Place the flag horizontally.
> Fold the saffron and green bands under the middle white band.
> Fold the white band in such a way that only the Ashok Chakra is seen with parts of saffron and green bands.
> After the process is complete, carry the folded flag on palms or arms to store it.
Meanwhile, to mark the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, the designer of India's national flag, the Central government will release a special commemorative postage stamp on Tuesday, August 2.
The Prime Minister said that the nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts in giving citizens of the country 'the Tricolour'. He also changed his social media DPs to tricolour
"I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress," tweeted PM Modi.
PM Modi will release the stamp at a programme in New Delhi, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday. He revealed that the original flag designed by Pingali will be displayed at the event. The Central government has also invited family members of Pingali to the programme.
