Har Ghar Tiranga: Fold your national flag correctly, in just 3 steps. Here's how

From early this year, the government has been advocating for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ urging citizens to hoist the Tricolor at their home to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. Last year, the Centre announced the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative in a bid to commemorate 75 years of Independence.