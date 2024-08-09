Har Ghar Tiranga is back! PM Modi replaces X profile picture with Tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2024

As Independence Day 2024 approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again started the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by changing his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) with Tricolour on Friday. He urged people to join the “mass movement” by doing the same on August 15.

“…let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://t.co/0CtV8SCePz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2024: See full list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign nationwide from August 11. The ruling party at the Centre will also conduct Tiranga Yatra from August 11 to August 14. The national flag will be hoisted on every house, shop, and office during this period. A cleanliness drive will also be carried out.

In the 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Modi called upon all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day.

He highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.