Har Ghar Tiranga is back! PM Modi replaces X profile picture with Tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again started the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by changing his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) with Tricolour on Friday.

Livemint, Edited By Alka Jain
Updated9 Aug 2024, 10:21 AM IST
PM Modi begins Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as Independence Day 2024 approaches.
PM Modi begins Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as Independence Day 2024 approaches.

As Independence Day 2024 approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again started the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by changing his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) with Tricolour on Friday. He urged people to join the “mass movement” by doing the same on August 15.

“…let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2024: See full list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign nationwide from August 11. The ruling party at the Centre will also conduct Tiranga Yatra from August 11 to August 14. The national flag will be hoisted on every house, shop, and office during this period. A cleanliness drive will also be carried out.

In the 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Modi called upon all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day. 

He highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: ‘Cheer for Bharat’, PM says to encourage players at Paris Olympics

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable PM Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 10:21 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaHar Ghar Tiranga is back! PM Modi replaces X profile picture with Tricolour ahead of Independence Day 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.55
    10:22 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    6.85 (2.12%)

    Tata Steel

    152.00
    10:22 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.5 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.10
    10:22 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.8 (1.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    252.10
    10:22 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    990.65
    10:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    81.6 (8.98%)

    Torrent Power

    1,845.25
    10:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    99.3 (5.69%)

    Cochin Shipyard

    2,424.35
    10:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    112.55 (4.87%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    690.25
    10:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    31.8 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue