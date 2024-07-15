Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Trouble for Harbhajan, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina as disability rights group files complaint over Tauba Tauba video

Livemint

National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People files complaint with police after viral video featuring Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh.

A disability rights group has filed a complaint against several prominent cricketers after their take on the viral Tauba Tauba trend. The now-deleted clip had featured Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh grooving to the hit Vicky Kaushal song. Their awkward movements however sparked furious debate about ‘mocking’ people with disabilities.

According to reports, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People has lodged a complaint with the Amar Colony police station in New Delhi. The case was filed by Arman Ali — the executive director of NCPEDP — and also names Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan.

Harbhajan had taken the video down and issued an apology earlier on Monday amid widespread criticism.

(With inputs from agencies)

