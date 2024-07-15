National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People files complaint with police after viral video featuring Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh.

A disability rights group has filed a complaint against several prominent cricketers after their take on the viral Tauba Tauba trend. The now-deleted clip had featured Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh grooving to the hit Vicky Kaushal song. Their awkward movements however sparked furious debate about ‘mocking’ people with disabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People has lodged a complaint with the Amar Colony police station in New Delhi. The case was filed by Arman Ali — the executive director of NCPEDP — and also names Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan.

Harbhajan had taken the video down and issued an apology earlier on Monday amid widespread criticism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!