‘Harbours most dubious track record’: India slams Pakistan's destructive remarks at UN
India's UN envoy criticizes Pakistan's track record at United Nations
India has strongly slammed Pakistan's destructive remarks at the United Nations, calling out its dubious track record. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj’s stern response came after Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram made lengthy remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during his address to the UN General Assembly meeting on ‘Culture of Peace.’