India has strongly slammed Pakistan's destructive remarks at the United Nations, calling out its dubious track record. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj’s stern response came after Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram made lengthy remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during his address to the UN General Assembly meeting on ‘Culture of Peace.’

“We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions. Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?" she said.

India supports ‘Two-State solution’ for Israel and Palestine at UN

Kamboj asserted that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace, and added, “It sows discord, breeds hostility, and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide".

Kamboj emphasised on the need for constructive dialogue and urged alignment with principles of respect and diplomacy.

The Indian diplomat underscored the significance of nurturing a culture of peace amidst geopolitical tensions. Kamboj stressed the need for unity in addressing attacks on sacred sites and promoting religious tolerance and diversity.

UNCTAD projects India's GDP growth at 6.5% in 2024; Details here

“We are particularly concerned by the escalating attacks on sacred sites, including churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples, and synagogues," she said, and added, " We must tackle these challenges directly and ensure that they are central to our policy, dialogues and international engagements".

Iran attacks Israel: Biden’s big power test

Kamboj also said that the doctrine of Ahimsa championed by Mahatma Gandhi continues to be a bedrock of India’s commitment to peace.

“India is not only the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, but also a stronghold for Islam, Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism. It has historically been a refuge for persecuted faiths, illustrating its long-standing embrace of diversity," she said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!