Hard liquor, beer becomes costlier in Goa as government hikes excise duty

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 09:41 AM IST Agencies

  • Goa is known for its liberal liquor regime, where alcohol is taxed less against other states
  • Sale of liquor in Goa has been hit hard in the absence of tourists

PANAJI : The cash-strapped Goa government has imposed an additional excise duty of 25-30 per litre on entry-level hard liquor and 22-30 on entry-level beer, making alcohol costlier in the coastal state. The hike in top quality hard liquor, according to a government notification, has been pegged between 2,000 and 2,400 per bulk litre and for the premium beer between 38 and 50 per bulk litre.

In the absence of tourists, liquor stores have been hit hard in Goa with the Goa Liquor Traders Association estimating a 70% shortfall in sale.

The excise duty hike comes at a time when licenced liquor sellers in the state has been demanding sops to tide over the coronavirus crisis, which had led to closure of liquor vends.

One of the most popular tourism destinations in the country, Goa is known for its liberal liquor regime, where alcohol is taxed less against other states, especially neighbours Karnataka and Maharashtra.

There are over 10,000 liquor retailers in the state and the liquor industry contributes over 400 crore a year to the state exchequer in form of taxes.

