'Hard nuts can be cracked', External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on UNSC reforms2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 02:29 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also felt United Nations will become 'irrelevant' without reforms
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar agreed that reforms at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) are akin to a ‘hard nut’ but said hard nuts can be cracked while speaking at Sydney's Lowy Institute on Tuesday. The EAM was asked a question on UNSC reforms when he made the remarks.