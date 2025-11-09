'Hard to digest': South Africa cricket legend Jonty Rhodes concerned about Delhi's 'low levels of air quality'

South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes has shared his concerns about the ‘low levels of air quality’ in Delhi while he was travelling to Goa and said that he is thankful to be living in a small fishing village in the coastal state.

In an X post, the legendary fielder said, “Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it’s hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone”

Protests in Delhi Rhodes' post comes amid rising concerns on Delhi's air quality, with Delhiites gathering in front of the India Gate to protest against the rising air pollution in the NCR region.

Parents in the crowd brought along their children, who waved placards with masks on. One of the placards read: "I miss breathing", as per an AFP report.

"We want to meet our elected officials. We had sought an appointment with the chief minister but were refused. So many parents are here because their children are suffering," environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari said, as per PTI.

"Every third child already has damaged lungs; they will live nearly 10 years less than those growing up in cleaner air," Khandari added.

On 9 November, air quality remained very poor in Delhi, with the average AQI recorded at 391, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

24 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the 'severe' category, while 11 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.

No GRAP-3 restrictions for now While GRAP-2 curbs remain in effect, the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) has said that Stage 3 curbs will not be implemented currently since the air quality in the capital is improving.

According to the panel, Delhi's hourly average AQI stood at 391 at 10 am but improved to 370 by 4 pm and further to 365 at 5 pm.

The panel is closely monitoring the situation and will review their action plan as and when required.