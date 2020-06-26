Hard work of UP govt saved 85,000 lives during COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister then made a comparison of deaths in four countries of Europe with those in UP, Prime Minister Modi said, "England, France, Italy and Spain. If we combine the population of these countries then their population is the same as that of Uttar Pradesh which is 24 crore. During coronavirus, 1,30,000 people have died in these countries. But in UP with the same population, 600 people died during coronavirus. It is true that death is death and each person's death is sad. But we have to accept that these four countries made a lot of efforts, but still, they lost so many lives in compared to Uttar Pradesh."