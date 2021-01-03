Mumbai's civic body's commissioner I S Chahal on Sunday said that he offers a "salute to all doctors & frontline workers as well as media who created positive awareness" after the country's financial capital reported only 3 more virus-related deaths today.

"Mumbai recorded three COVID-19 deaths, which are the lowest in a single day since March last year," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner said.

In a statement, Chahal said, "Hard work of Maharashtra government and BMC is paying off. I also congratulate Mumbai citizens for their cooperation and support. A big salute to all doctors and frontline workers as well as media who created positive awareness."

With three new fatalities, the overall death toll in Mumbai has reached 11,135.

The city reported 581 new coronavirus positive cases during the day, taking the overall case count to 2,95,241, the state government said in a release.

Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,148 new cases and seven deaths. With this, the cumulative caseload in the Mumbai division mounted to 6,64,295 and the death toll to 19,138, the department said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,42,136 on Sunday with the addition of 3,282 new cases, the state health department said.

With 35 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 49,666.

A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,36,999, the department said in a release.

The state now has 54,317 active cases.

With 68,061 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far has gone up to 1,29,58,502, it said.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 94. 59 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.56 per cent.

Nashik division reported 387 new cases, including 80 in Nashikcity.

Pune division added 663 fresh cases including 289 in Pune city and 110 in Pimpri Chinchwad, the release said.

Nagpur division and Akola division reported 594 and 225 new cases, respectively.

In Maharashtra, 2,47,972 people are currently under home quarantine while 2,969 others are in institutional quarantine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via