Hardeep Puri announces royalty rationalisation for crude oil, natural gas and condensate in landmark upstream reform

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced rationalisation of royalty for India's upstream sector.

In a post on social media platform X, Puri wrote, “This landmark decision will be a major step toward regulatory clarity. Following the historic 2025 amendments to the ORD Act & PNG Rules, the Government has rationalized royalty rates and methodologies for Crude Oil, Natural Gas, and Casing Head Condensate. The revised Schedule removes long-standing inconsistencies across regimes to ensure a stable, predictable, and investor-aligned framework for India’s upstream sector.”

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In simple terms, this means that the Centre has changed the rules for how companies pay the government for extracting natural resources such as crude oil, natural gas and casing head condensate — a light liquid hydrocarbon that separates from natural gas during production.

The government has updated how much oil and gas producers will pay and how those payments will be calculated for extracting these resources in India

“This decision is a culmination of a decade-long effort to modernize our regulatory landscape by replacing complexity with consistency to fuel India's energy future,” Puri wrote.

This comes at a time when crude prices have shot up as a result of the West Asia war.

What this means:

In the oil and gas industry, the ‘upstream’ sector refers to companies which look for underwater or underground oil and gas fields, drilling exploratory wells, and then operating the wells that bring the resources to the surface.

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This story will be updated. Watch this space for more.