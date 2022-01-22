Hardeep Puri is impressed by this boy's simplicity, he now heads a state. Any guesses?1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
- He comes from a very humble background. He was born in 1972 in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal (now in Uttarakhand)
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday hailed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and shared a childhood picture of him, in which he can be seen sitting on a chair wearing old cloths and slipper.
While sharing the picture, Puri wrote: "A simple boy from a small village. Old clothes on body, slippers on feet, but resolve to serve public in mind. Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri. @myogiadityanath - A childhood photo of Ji."
Yogi Adityanath comes from a very humble background. He was born in 1972 in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal (now in Uttarakhand).
After completing graduation in science from Garhwal University, he left his home to become a monk in Gorakhpur. He became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the chief of the Gorakhnath Math, who appointed him as head priest in 2014.
Adityanath was also the political successor of Mahant Avaidyanath, who represented Gorakhpur constituency in Lok Sabha. After him, Yogi contested from the same seat and won from there five times till 2014.
In 2017, he had to vacate the seat after he was appointed the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. In the upcoming assembly polls, Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur urban assembly seat.
