In Canada, the Sikh community is hoping Ottawa's shock accusations against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar will be just the first dramatic step taken against alleged “Indian interference", according to a report published by AFP.

Members of Canada's Sikh community -- the largest outside of India -- said they were relieved that the accusation had been made.

Harkirt Singh Dhadda, a lawyer and prominent member of the Sikh community in the Toronto area said, "We are happy to see India being held accountable," said Harkirt Singh Dhadda. The expulsion of a diplomat was a "signal," it was not the only thing that is expected."

"We want a full investigation that brings to justice the people involved in this assassination, including those who pulled the trigger and the ones who plotted this assassination," he said as quoted by AFP.

Hardeep Nijjar's son, Balraj Singh Nijjar described a "sense of relief" that the accusations were finally out in the open. “Hopefully, you can take this a step further and get specific individuals."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expelled a top Indian diplomat as he accused the Indian government agents of killing Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

However, India has rejected allegations by Canada. “We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated...We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law," the statement said.

In a tit-for-tat move, India also instructed a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the nation in five days. It was customary for India to reciprocate the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat with a reciprocal move.

India called upon Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay to convey its decision to expel the "senior Canadian diplomat". This action was taken in direct response to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official in connection with the demise of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With AFP inputs)