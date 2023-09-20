Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: ‘Diplomat expulsion was a signal’, Canadian Sikhs urge Ottawa to get tough with India1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Sikh community in Canada hopes for further action against alleged Indian interference in wake of diplomat expulsion.
In Canada, the Sikh community is hoping Ottawa's shock accusations against India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar will be just the first dramatic step taken against alleged “Indian interference", according to a report published by AFP.
