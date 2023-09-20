India-Canada News: 'We don't aspire for a separate Khalistan', says Sikh leader amid Nijjar killing row1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST
All-India Anti-Terrorist Front asserts that there will never be a separate Khalistan amid India-Canada diplomatic row.
India-Canada News: The all-India Anti-Terrorist Front on Tuesday asserted that there will never be a separate Khalistan. This came after the diplomats' expulsion between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
