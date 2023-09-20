India-Canada News: The all-India Anti-Terrorist Front on Tuesday asserted that there will never be a separate Khalistan. This came after the diplomats' expulsion between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, MS Bittar, Chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front said in present-day India, which is more assertive and aspirational, such attempts by a handful of people to tarnish the community at the behest of neighboring Pakistan, will not be tolerated.

"We will not tolerate if someone tries to peddle an agenda to break or splinter India. The Canadian government is patronizing the Khalistanis for votes. Khalistan could not be formed despite the movement and we will never allow it to become a reality," Bitta told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I want to tell such people that India is no longer the country it used to be. We will not tolerate any attempts to show our community in a bad light. We won't allow any agenda peddled at Pakistan's behest to succeed," he added.

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news He also urged members of all gurdwara across India and beyond to call a meeting whenever demand for Khalistan is raised and defeat such nefarious ploys to divide the country.

"They should come out in public and declare once and for all that we do not aspire for a separate Khalistan," Bitta said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) also expressed concern over the developments in the aftermath of the Canadian PM's claim linking India to the killing of the separatist leader.

The committee, in an official statement, said, “Today, the Sikhs are settled across the globe. Their human rights as well as religious concerns are of paramount importance for us."

"The Sikh community has been through many painful times, including the June 1984 military attack on Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib, the 1984 Sikh genocide, and the extra-judicial killings of Sikh youths. Members of our community across the globe can never forget the pain inflicted by these horrific episodes," the statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)