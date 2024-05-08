Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly reaffirmed her country's stance on Wednesday, standing by allegations levelled against India regarding the murder of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, just a day after Canada criticized Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The remark comes a day after India vehemently denied the claim, calling it 'absurd and motivated'.

Joly said that their job is to protect Canadians and they stand by the allegations that a Canadian was killed on Canadian soil by Indian agents, ANI reported quoting Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC).

She further said that that now the investigation into the killing of Nijjar is being conducted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The minister said that no other official from Canadian government will further comment, adding, “On the question of relationship with India, I think that is always better when diplomacy remains in private and Canada will continue to stand by first protecting Canadians."

"We are making sure that we also protect our sovereignty and in the end we need to protect our rule of law," she added.

On Tuesday, reacting to the criticism following the arrest of three people linked to the killing of Nijjar – Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar – Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, said that India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, was entitled to his opinion.

"We're not lax. And the Indian foreign minister is entitled to his opinion. I'm going to let him speak his mind. It's just not accurate," Miler said.

On May 5, Jaishankar said that a number of people with organised crime links from Punjab have been made welcome in Canada. "We have been telling Canada saying, look these are wanted criminals from India, you have given them visas," said Jaishankar.

Nijjar was shot and killed after he had stepped out of a gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023. Following the incident Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government of killing Nijjar, affecting ties between the two countries.

