Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: ‘Our job is to protect Canadians,’ Foreign Minister stands by allegations against India
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada will continue to protect its citizens and the investigation into the killing of Nijjar is being conducted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly reaffirmed her country's stance on Wednesday, standing by allegations levelled against India regarding the murder of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, just a day after Canada criticized Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.