Hardeep Singh Puri launches initiative to push startups in water sector

Hardeep Singh Puri launches initiative to push startups in water sector1 min read . 04:57 PM IST
- Under the 'India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Start-up Challenge’, the government will select 100 startups and provide ₹20 lakh each as funding support
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday launched 'India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Start-up Challenge’, under which the government will select 100 startups and provide ₹20 lakh each as funding support.
This follows the AMRUT 2.0 launched by Prime Minister Modi in October last year.
Speaking at the occasion, Puri emphasised on the important role being played by startups, and assured them of full and active support from the government. He said that the startups are the flavor of the season, as the number of unicorns in the country has jumped, by leaps and bounds.
The Minister said that success of the government’s schemes hinges, to a large extent, to the role and contribution of stakeholders and others in the ecosystem. The stakeholders' responses in water sector are crucial for formulising Government programmes as they know what actually is the need, Puri said, adding that AMRUT 2.0 is a transformative and unique scheme, with a huge outlay of over ₹2.77 lakh crore.
He said that the scheme will ensure water security in the country, reduce its transportation costs, reduce groundwater contamination, and increase water utilization capacity.
The launch was also followed by a video message from Kaushal Kishore, MoS, Housing and Urban Affairs. Kishore said that inviting startups to be partners under technology sub-mission is a promising initiative which will help resolve urban water problems in the country.
Technology sub-mission, that seeks to engage startups as ‘technology partner’, has been approved by Cabinet under AMRUT 2.0. The mission aims to empower startups in the water/ used-water sector to grow through innovation and design that will drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities. Under this initiative, Ministry will select 100 start-ups which will be provided ₹20 lakhs as funding support as well as mentorship.
