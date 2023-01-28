Hardeep Singh Puri re-dedicates ONGC’s iconic Sagar Samrat to nation2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- The Minister highlighted how Sagar Samrat is a testimony of India’s vision of producing its own oil when it was globally labelled as barren in terms of hydrocarbon exploration
Union Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri rededicated Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) iconic drilling rig Sagar Samrat, as a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) on Saturday at a ceremony held on Sagar Samrat and said, “ONGC Jeetega toh India Jeetega (ONGC’s victory is India’s victory)."
