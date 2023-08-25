Hardeep Singh Puri stresses on urban planning through innovative tech1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:57 PM IST
The ministry has shortlisted 54 innovative construction technologies from all over the world, under the Global Housing Technology Challenge
New Delhi: Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday stressed the need to view urban planning from the perspective of embedding sustainability and climate resilience across the lifecycle of built environment.
