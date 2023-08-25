Hardeep Singh Puri stresses on urban planning through innovative tech

New Delhi: Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday stressed the need to view urban planning from the perspective of embedding sustainability and climate resilience across the lifecycle of built environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inaugurating the conference on adoption of new and emerging building materials and technologies in construction industry, the minister said that the Modi government has viewed urbanisation as an opportunity for multifaceted growth and therefore India boasts one of the most comprehensive programmes for planned urbanisation.

"It is against this backdrop, that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the flagship housing scheme of the Ministry, gains particular significance as it has addressed the issue of affordable housing for India’s urban poor while creating sustainable and green infrastructure," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the use of green construction technologies in PMAY-U, Puri said about 43.3 lakh houses are being constructed under the mission using sustainable building materials such as flyash bricks/blocks and AAC blocks. These houses will contribute to a reduction of 9 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by the end of December 2024.

The ministry has shortlisted 54 innovative construction technologies from all over the world, under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC).

Further, 6,368 houses are being built under six lighthouse projects currently being implemented in Chennai, Rajkot, Indore, Lucknow, Ranchi and Agartala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister highlighted the multiple benefits of using these innovative construction technologies, including reduction in construction cost, time, cement used and waste generated apart from the enhanced thermal comfort and low lifecycle costs.