Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the 14th edition of 'Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference' organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday.

As per an official statement from the ministry, a day-long conference will be held online through video conference/webinar. The minister will deliver the inaugural and valedictory address.

The main theme of this year's conference is "Mobility for All" which focuses on providing equitable access and promote inclusive urban transportation. This view relates to the provision of affordable, clean, safe, informative, efficient and accessible transport systems, with special attention to the diverse needs from all factions of the society, especially the specially-abled, elderly, women, and children. The theme is therefore a critical topic that needs to be deliberated in order to promote inclusive urban transportation.

Plenary Session on "Economic development and urban mobility" will be chaired and moderated by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Conclave session is on the topic "India at 75- Mobility for All". This session will focus on-- Policies and practices for reframing urban mobility so that "no one is left behind"; Gender Inclusive Urban transportation; Economic Inclusion for all; Measures to actively protect and promote NMT; Safe and Affordable urban transport; Minimizing transport-related fatalities and air pollution emissions.

Hardeep Singh Puri will chair the valedictory session which will include the presentation of awards to the state/city winners for "Excellence in Urban Transport."

As per the minstry, massive initiatives such as strengthening of mass transit systems, adoption of technology, indigenization and standardization of various Metro rail components, accessible and well-connected NMT facilities, has been rolled out by MoHUA, to ensure the mobility needs for all and create healthy and livable communities.

The National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006 of the Government of India, inter-alia, lays strong emphasis on building capabilities at the state and city level to address the problems associated with urban transport and lays down the guidelines for developing equitable and sustainable urban transport systems for all sections of the society.

As part of the NUTP enunciations, the ministry has taken the initiative to organize an annual international Conference-cum-Exhibition on Urban Mobility India popularly known as UMI. The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities, whose officials attend the conference to help them keep up-to-date with latest and best urban transport practices globally. The conference provides an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology and service providers, both domestic and international, so that the delegates can carry home ideas to develop their urban transport along a sustainable path. The event brings together national and international experts, technology and service providers, policy makers, practitioners and officials from the urban transport sector under one roof. (ANI)

