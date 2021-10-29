Hardeep Singh Puri to inaugurate Urban Mobility Conference today

As part of the NUTP enunciations, the ministry has taken the initiative to organize an annual international Conference-cum-Exhibition on Urban Mobility India popularly known as UMI. The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities, whose officials attend the conference to help them keep up-to-date with latest and best urban transport practices globally. The conference provides an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology and service providers, both domestic and international, so that the delegates can carry home ideas to develop their urban transport along a sustainable path. The event brings together national and international experts, technology and service providers, policy makers, practitioners and officials from the urban transport sector under one roof. (ANI)

