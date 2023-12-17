Hardeep Singh Puri to visit Kuwait as special envoy for condolences on Emir Sheikh Nawaf's passing
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that Minister Puri will deliver personal letters of condolences from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new Emir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to visit Kuwait on December 17, in his capacity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Special Envoy. The purpose of the visit is to extend condolences on behalf of the Indian government and people following the passing away of Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died at the age of 86 on Saturday.
The visit of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri underscores the significance of India's relations with Kuwait, and his mission as a Special Envoy reflects the importance attached to expressing heartfelt condolences on the passing of a respected leader.
