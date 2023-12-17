Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to visit Kuwait on December 17, in his capacity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Special Envoy. The purpose of the visit is to extend condolences on behalf of the Indian government and people following the passing away of Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that Minister Puri will deliver personal letters of condolences from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new Emir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The cause of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah's death is yet to be disclosed. In response to the news, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, expressed profound sorrow, stating, "With great sadness and sorrow, we--the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world--mourn the late His Highness the Emir."

As a mark of respect, the Indian government has declared a State mourning across the country on Sunday. The Indian tricolour will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly hoisted.

In an official statement, the MEA expressed deepest condolences on behalf of the Indian government and people, emphasizing that Kuwait has lost a visionary leader who contributed to the country's progress and prosperity. India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the late Emir's leadership.

"He was steadfast in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. The large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss his presence and compassionate care," stated the MEA.

India stands united in mourning with the leadership and the people of Kuwait during this period of grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his deep sorrow, took to social media, stating, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait."