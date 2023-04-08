Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to microblogging site Twitter to share a mesmerising glimpse of one of the world's ten highest football grounds. The picture shared was not from anywhere else, but the picture of the football ground in Ladakh.

“One of the world’s ten highest football grounds- will be home to Ladakh’s first professional club" Puri wrote while sharing the picture.

The synthetic football court is located at a height of 11000 ft above the ground. With bare beautiful mountains int he backdrop, the football grounds looks absolutely mesmerising from the aerial point of view.

Puri also shared some suggested ‘green goals’ for the 1 Ladakh Football Club.

He pointed them out,

🍀Be India’s cleanest & greenest club

♻️Net Zero Carbon by 2025

🚲 Focus on cycling

♻️Aluminium bottles

🪠Cleanliness drives

⚽️Eco-friendly kits

See the tweeted image of Ladakh’s first professional football club here

One of the world’s ten highest football grounds- will be home to Ladakh’s first professional club @1LadakhFC



Green Goals

🍀Be India’s cleanest & greenest club

♻️Net Zero Carbon by 2025

🚲 Focus on cycling

♻️Aluminium bottles

🪠Cleanliness drives

⚽️Eco-friendly kits



Kudos 👍 pic.twitter.com/c0XvfYWPr0 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 7, 2023

This is the first open synthetic track and football turf for football stadium under Khelo India Programme. Built at an estimated cost of ₹10.68 crore, the size of the track and football turf has been constructed on 130 kanals in the Spituk belt of the 'cold desert'.

Khelo India Programme is a Centre's initiative to revive the sports culture in India at the grassroots level by building a strong framework for all sports played in the country and establishing India as a strong sporting nation in the world.

Then Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation stones of the synthetic track and astro turf for football in September 2020.

Taking to the microblogging site, Rijiju, who currently holds the portfolio of Minister of Law and Justice wrote, " Very satisfying to see the completion of sports projects in Ladakh in less than just two years despite the pandemic! PM Modi gave a clear direction to execute all the projects on time. These are funded under the Khelo India Scheme".

Khelo India Programme is a Centre's initiative to revive the sports culture in India at the grassroots level by building a strong framework for all sports played in the country and establishing India as a strong sporting nation in the world.