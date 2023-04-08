Hardeep Singh Puri tweets picture of ‘one of world’s highest’ football turf in Ladakh2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:42 PM IST
- The football turf and open synthetic court is a first for the cold desert in the northernmost part of India. It has been built under Indian government's Khelo India program
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to microblogging site Twitter to share a mesmerising glimpse of one of the world's ten highest football grounds. The picture shared was not from anywhere else, but the picture of the football ground in Ladakh.
