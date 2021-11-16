Hardik Pandya's two luxury watches worth 5 cr seized at airport by customs

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mumbai Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth ₹5 crore of cricketer Hardik Pandya on Sunday night (November 14), according to news agency ANI. The seizure was made when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

