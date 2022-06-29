Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni: Spot the similarities between two Indian captains

On being presented the trophy, Hardik Pandya handed it to youngster Umran Malik
He then stealthily moved to the background and could be seen standing at the extreme left for the group photograph
As the India team captain, Hardik Pandya is on a roll ticking off almost all the boxes in his first assignment. After succeeding in his maiden stint as captain in the IPL, he brilliantly led the Indian team to win the series against Ireland. Even though it is too early to make judgments, it is an undeniable fact that our new captain has a few striking similarities with one of the best Indian captains - MS Dhoni.
Hardik, who made his debut under Dhoni in 2016, acted quite like his first-ever captain during the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the series. Instantaneously, his gesture brought back memories of the legendary Dhoni.
At the post-match presentation, on being presented the trophy, Hardik handed it to youngster Umran Malik, who not only made his India debut in the series, but bowled the all-important final over that won his team the match by four runs. He then stealthily moved to the background and could be seen standing at the extreme left of the group photograph.
Many years ago, it was Dhoni who started this practice, of handing over the winner's trophy to a youngster in the team, and moving right at the back. Similar traditions were carried down by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
"I was trying to keep all the pressure out of my equation. I wanted to be in the present and I backed Umran. He has pace, with his pace it's always going to be tough to get 18 runs. They played some amazing shots, they batted very well, credit to them and credit to our bowlers for holding their nerves," Hardik said after the match.
"The crowd, their favourite boys were Dinesh and Sanju. Great experience to experience this side of the word. A lot of support comes for us, we try to entertain them and hope we did that. Thanks to everyone who supported us. As a child it's always a dream to play for your country. Leading and getting first win was special, now winning the series is special as well. Happy for Deepak and Umran."
