In the holy city of Haridwar, lakhs of tourists take a dip in the holy Ganga river every year. The city has a religious significance and that's why it witnesses a lot of tourists from various parts of India and the world. The rush increases towards religious festivals and so is the problem of traffic snarls in Haridwar prompting the local police to implement a new traffic plan from 1 December.

The officials from Haridwar police claimed that as lakhs of tourists are visiting the city, the problem of traffic jam is worsening day by day creating problems for the locals.

"A traffic plan has been made to end the traffic jam situation. This plan will be fully implemented from December 1," confirmed the police source.

Speaking about the situation of traffic, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic of Haridwar, Rekha Yadav said, "A large number of devotees visit the Dharma Nagari Haridwar. Due to this, the traffic problem arises. Keeping in view the situation of the Traffic jam, we are making plans in a phased manner."

The SP further detailed the new traffic plan and told how the police will earmark specific routes for e-rickshaws and control their movement on the roads.

"In the first phase, 16 routes have been earmarked for e-rickshaw vehicles, in which a fixed number of e-rickshaws will be run," the SP said.

"A meeting has been held with all union officials regarding the traffic plan. For those who are not in the e-rickshaw driver union, arrangements have been made in the traffic office, from where they can get information about their route", said SP Traffic added speaking about the implementation of the new traffic plans.

The SP emphasized strict legal action against those found violating the new traffic arrangement.

"E-rickshaws will be banned on the highway. In some cases, e-rickshaws will be allowed to ply on the highway, but only after getting a pass from the traffic police office," said SP Yadav.

Even the union of e-rickshaw has welcomed the new traffic plan with the head of the union Parvinder saying "We support the plan".

"When implemented, this plan will end the traffic jams and the devotees coming from outside will also not face any problems," Parvinder added.

"The problem of e-rickshaws which are being brought here from different states and plying here illegally will also end", the e-Rickshaw union head asserted.

