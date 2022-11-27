Haridwar: Amid traffic snarls, new plan to be implemented from 1 Dec

In the holy city of Haridwar, lakhs of tourists take a dip in the holy Ganga river every year. The city has a religious significance and that's why it witnesses a lot of tourists from various parts of India and the world. The rush increases towards religious festivals and so is the problem of traffic snarls in Haridwar prompting the local police to implement a new traffic plan from 1 December.

