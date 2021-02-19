Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Haridwar: Kumbh preparations underway, registration, Covid-19 report mandatory
A Hindu priest walks across a bridge on the river Ganges freshly painted for the upcoming Kumbh mela in Haridwar.

Haridwar: Kumbh preparations underway, registration, Covid-19 report mandatory

1 min read . 11:58 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and have a COVID-19 negative report.

The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days.

The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days.

Covid Report Mandatory

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India-Australia partnership will play crucial role in shaping post-Covid world: PM Modi

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST

Serum Institute, Novavax to supply 1.1 billion vaccine doses to Covax

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST

WHO experts believe badgers and rabbits could have spread coronavirus to humans

1 min read . 02:14 PM IST

Facebook row: Held discussion with PM Modi and Trudeau, says Australian PM Morrison

2 min read . 02:13 PM IST

Covid Report Mandatory

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India-Australia partnership will play crucial role in shaping post-Covid world: PM Modi

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST

Serum Institute, Novavax to supply 1.1 billion vaccine doses to Covax

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST

WHO experts believe badgers and rabbits could have spread coronavirus to humans

1 min read . 02:14 PM IST

Facebook row: Held discussion with PM Modi and Trudeau, says Australian PM Morrison

2 min read . 02:13 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and have a COVID-19 negative report.

Kumbh Mela Officer in Charge Deepak Rawat told ANI, "Our front line workers posted on duty are to be administered with COVID vaccine compulsorily. Visitors should have Coronavirus negative report, issued not earlier than 72 hours,"

"The construction of permanent and temporary amenities is underway. Work at ghats, Astha path and toilet construction has been completed. The work on bridges is going on," he said.

Large scale preprations

He also said that crowd control during Mukhya Snan is the biggest challenge that the police is expecting to face.

"Crowd 'Hold ups' are in place and markings at Ghats has been done to manage the crowd," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"There will be sanitisation units at each ghat. More than 2000 will be deployed to sanitise people. Large scale distribution of free masks will be done," he added.

Largest mass gatherings

Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayag, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.