Uttarakhand: The main gate of Haridwar Municipal Corporation in Uttarakhand will be named after late CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) General Bipin Rawat who died earlier this week in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Announcing the decision, Mayor Anita Sharma on Friday said that CDS General Bipin Rawat was Uttarakhand's brave son. "He was deeply connected with the state. Whenever he used to come here, he did not go without meeting his people," she added.

The mayor said that people are demanding to build memorials, roads, schools, etc, in his name after his death. "Following the people's demand, I decided to name the main gate of Haridwar Municipal Corporation in his name," she said.

On Wednesday, an IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat, his wife and 12 others crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 of them.

Bodies of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

