The Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar will stay sealed for Kanwariyas between 24 July and 6 August, reported news agency ANI.

A decision regarding this was taken during the inter-state border meeting held in Haridwar that was attended by officers from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

After the Kanwar Yatra was cancelled in view of the Covid-19 situation, the authorities have decided to put barricades around the ghat.

However, locals and other travellers coming from outside the state will face no restriction in visiting Har Ki Pauri, if they provide a negative RTPCR report not older than 72 hours.

"It has been decided in the meeting that despite warnings, strict action will be taken on the boundaries of the district for Kanwariyas going to Haridwar, in this sequence, from 24 July to 6 August, Har ki Pauri will be completely sealed for Kanwariyas," said Haridwar SSP Senthil A Krishnaraj S.

He said that violators will be charged under the guidelines under the Disaster Management Act.

Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government on 17 July cancelled Kanwar Yatra for the second consecutive year.

State borders sealed

Further, Uttarakhand had also said that all borders of the state will be sealed for Kanwariyas from 24 July. However, barring them, there will be no restriction on the movement of others.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar asked police officials to strictly implement the order, saying if a Kanwariya enters Haridwar defying the suspension, he should be put under forced quarantine for 14 days. The places where they would be kept in quarantine should be identified in advance.

Police officials were also asked to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) in consultation with the district magistrates concerned in view of the suspension of the Kanwar Yatra.

The DGP said if a Kanwariya is seen on the road, he should be sent back by bus or some other means of transport.

He also ordered the formation of Kanwar enforcement teams in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts to patrol the streets and enforce law and order during the period of the banned Kanwar Mela.

The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from Ganga in Haridwar to offer it at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from 25 July.





