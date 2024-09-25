Harini Amarasuriya, Sri Lanka’s new PM, has an India connection

Harini Amarasuriya is the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. She took oath as the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Updated25 Sep 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya during her swearing-in ceremony, at the Presidential Secretariat, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya during her swearing-in ceremony, at the Presidential Secretariat, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.

Harini Amarasuriya took oath as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, the country's newly-elected President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, said in a post on X on Tuesday. Amarasuriya is the first woman to hold the office since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 2000.

Also Read | Pro-China Anura Dissanayake as President of Sri Lanka. What it means for India

Harini Amarasuriya's India connection

Amarasuriya pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology at Delhi University from 1991 to 1994, news agency PTI reported. The 54-year-old academic-turned-politician studied at the Hindu College in the early 1990s.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava expressed pride in the college’s distinguished alumna. "It’s an honour to know that a Hinduite has become the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka," she told PTI.

Also Read | ’We stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history’: Anura Dissanayake

Srivastava said Harini was a student of Sociology from 1991 to 1994, and "we are extremely proud of her accomplishments". She expressed hope that Amarasuriya's "time at Hindu played a part in shaping her path to success."

Srivastava added, "Hindu College has a long tradition of student government, and we elect a prime minister and a leader of opposition every year. Harini’s appointment is another milestone in our college's storied history.”

Amarasuriya also holds a doctorate degree in social anthropology from the University of Edinburgh. She also pursued an Masters in Applied Anthropology & Development Studies.

Also Read | Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as 10th president. Who is he?

As the new Sri Lanka Cabinet took oath, Dissanayake said Amarasuriya has been given the responsibility of five departments.

These include Justice, Public Administration, Provisional Councils, Local Government and Labour; Education, Science and Technology; Woman, Child and Youth Affairs and Sports; Trade, Commercial, Food Security, Cooperative Development, Industry and Entrepreneur Development and Health.

(With inputs from agencies)

