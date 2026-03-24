Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, dies at AIIMS Delhi: Report

Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, died at AIIMS Delhi, sources told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

On March 11, 2026, the Supreme Court allowed withdrawal of medical treatment to 32-year-old Harish Rana, who had been in a vegetative state for the last 13 years with negligible hope of recovery.

Harish Rana's father, Ashok Rana, told ANI," We had been fighting for this. Which parents would want this for their son? We had been pursuing this case for the last three years. He will be taken to AIIMS. He used to be a topper at Panjab University."

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The Harish Rana case In its ruling on March 11, the Supreme Court had directed AIIMS Delhi to admit Rana and provide all facilities in carrying out the exercise of withdrawing the life support system.

After the Supreme Court's verdict, Advocate Manish Jain said that under Article 21, the court granted Rana the right to euthanasia.

Informing about the next course of action, the advocate had told ANI on March 11 that “within a week, [Rana] will be transferred to AIIMS, where all life-support tubes will be removed, allowing him to pass away naturally without further medical intervention.”

The advocate had that this decision follows the 2018 Common Cause guidelines, which set out how individuals in a palliative state with complete immobility should be treated.

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“While passive euthanasia is more common worldwide, this ruling marks a small but significant step in India,” he added, while informing that the Supreme Court "directed all state Chief Medical Officers to establish primary and secondary boards for euthanasia and to report regularly to their ministries."

Reacting to the Supreme Court's order, IMA president Anil Nayak had told ANI, “... The decision was taken on humanitarian grounds, as the patient, Harish Rana, had been suffering and struggling with this physical disability for the past 13 years following a serious head injury...”