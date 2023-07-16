Can the bullet pierce through new roadblocks?1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:14 PM IST
NEW DELHI : On 4 July, automaker Eicher Motors Ltd’s share price registered a 6% drop on the BSE. It continued to drop over the next four days, leading to an unprecedented 12.5% decline in five days. Eicher, otherwise, is one of the top performing stocks in the market. Its share price has jumped nearly nine times in the last decade when the overall market has only trebled.
