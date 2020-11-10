Harley dealers complain of inadequate compensation as many fear loss of business

New Delhi: Harley Davison’s decision to restructure its India business and opt for a distribution tie up with Hero MotoCorp Ltd has left many of its exiting dealers in a lurch, with many complaining that they are being inadequately compensated.

Most of the existing dealers said they might have to close their existing dealerships or move to smaller format showrooms to recoup their losses. Some claim the compensation offered by the company is woefully low and would not even cover a month’s rent. Discontinuation of popular models like the Street 750 has pushed their businesses deep into losses, they added.

Harley Davidson India on 25 September announced shuttering of its Haryana plant and shrank its sales operations, ending 11 years of operations in the country. The company had been complaining about high taxes on import of semi-knocked down (SKD) or completely built units (CBU), which raise the final cost of the product, discouraging many buyers in value-for-money market.

Subsequently, the company announced signing a distribution and licensing agreement with Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, to develop, sell and service its premium motorcycles in India.

According to Rishi Agarwal, a Delhi-based dealer of Harley Davidson, the cost of setting up a Harley showroom is much higher than that of any other company’s and the compensation received till now is just 20% of the sum that General Motors paid while shutting down its India operations.

“The compensation is not even a month’s rent for me. After investing ₹200 crore in dealerships, our investment will be just zero. We have to continue paying rent and salaries to our employees during this uncertainty," said Agarwal, speaking at a press conference organized by industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India.

As part of the agreement with Hero, some of Harley’s dealers will be taken over by the Munjal family-owned company and its premium motorcycles will also be sold through some of the dealerships of the New Delhi-based company.

“Hero has contacted some of the dealers of Harley and not all the 33 dealers present across the country as of now. Almost 70% of our volumes came from the Street motorcycle which has been discontinued and now dealerships will have to be relocated or converted to a smaller format showroom. If we were selling 100 motorcycles per month, it will come down to just 30 units," said Gaurav Gulati, another dealer with showrooms across cities.

Dealers have been complaining that the cost of tools and equipment needed to open a Harley dealership and service centre is extremely high compared to a normal dealership.

