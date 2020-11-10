Harley dealers complain of inadequate compensation as many fear loss of business

“Hero has contacted some of the dealers of Harley and not all the 33 dealers present across the country as of now. Almost 70% of our volumes came from the Street motorcycle which has been discontinued and now dealerships will have to be relocated or converted to a smaller format showroom. If we were selling 100 motorcycles per month, it will come down to just 30 units," said Gaurav Gulati, another dealer with showrooms across cities.