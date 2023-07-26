‘Harmful globally’: IMF encourages India to remove export ban on non-basmati rice2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:51 AM IST
The IMF has urged India to lift export restrictions on non-basmati rice, warning that such measures could increase food price volatility globally. The Indian government recently banned the export of non-basmati white rice.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has encouraged India to remove export restrictions on non-basmati rice. The Indian government on July 20 banned the export of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season, which constitutes about 25% of the total rice export of the country.
