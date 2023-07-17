Private capital a challenge for MDBs: NK Singh

Private capital a challenge for MDBs: NK Singh1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:36 PM IST
In an interview, NK Singh, co-convenor of a G20 expert group on strengthening MDBs, and chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, said that states will need to enhance revenue and improve quality of expenditure to attain more growth.
GANDHINAGAR : Harnessing private capital is a key challenge for multilateral development banks (MDBs) as the risk-return ratio is not feasible, says NK Singh, who along with former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers is the co-convenor of a G20 expert group on strengthening MDBs. The first part of the report on developing MDBs by the expert committee will be made public today. India is trying to leverage the G20, of which it holds the rotating presidency this year, to make MDBs more effective for loans to developing countries. Singh, who serves as the chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, added that states will need to enhance revenue and improve quality of expenditure to attain more growth. Edited excerpts from an interview:US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has said measures underway will help MDBs to raise $200 billion over a decade.