Private capital a challenge for MDBs: NK Singh

If you go through the terms of reference for MDBs, first is the mandate, and then the vision and what is expected. We first address that (in the report). Suppose after addressing it, we come to the conclusion that X (amount) is needed, the next story then is how that X (amount) has to be financed. The MDBs have two big components—one is the domestic resource mobilisation, which is the major part and requires action from (G20) member countries. Some member countries are better equipped to do it. Domestic resource mobilization basically means growth, revenue buoyancy, structural reforms, economic policy changes, etc. The other component is how to increase lending capacity within MDBs. It’s in the range of $120 billion (annually). The idea was to triple it (in a decade to over $300 billion).