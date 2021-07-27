NEW DELHI : Dholavira, a Harappan era city situated in Gujarat, has been named a world hertage site by the UN education and cultural organization Unesco on Tuesday.

The new addition comes after Unesco had named Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple of Telangana as a World Heritage Site on 25 July.

“The ancient city of Dholavira is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE (Before Common Era). Discovered in 1968, the site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures," Unesco said on Tuesday.

“Of note is also the art associated with the city—artefacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewellery of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory have been found at the site. In addition, the inter-regional trade links associated with Dholavira, have also been acknowledged as contributing to the shared heritage of humanity," the UN body said.

A world Heritage site tag, other than being an honour for a country and state, also increases the tourism potential of the site, especially among foreign tourists.

Unesco New Delhi director Eric Falt said while while the “Harappan city of Dholavira has borne witness to the entire trajectory of the rise and fall of an early civilization of humankind, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple stands as an outstanding marvel of the Kakatiyan culture. Both sites make great contributions to the shared heritage of humanity".

Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, popularly known as known Ramappa Temple is located in the village of Palampet in Telangana was built during the Kakatiyan regime (1123–1323 CE). “The distinctive Vimana of the temple is made of lightweight porous "floating bricks", which reduced the weight of the roof structures. The building features decorated beams and the temple’s magnificent sculptures illustrate regional dance customs and Kakatiyan culture," the UN body said on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.