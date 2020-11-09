Harris to make history

Mr. Biden chose her as his running mate in August, calling her “one of the country’s finest public servants." Republicans criticized her as too liberal, pointing out that she had taken positions on issues such as fracking that were to the left of Mr. Biden, who campaigned as a relative moderate. Ms. Harris’s earlier embrace of a ban on fracking, a drilling practice in which oil and gas are extracted from shale, was used by Mr. Trump against Mr. Biden, who has said he would limit fracking on federal lands.