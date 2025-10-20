Harsh Goenka backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Bengaluru infra row, says ‘Instead of fixing it, they turned…’

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has voiced support for Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's concerns over Bengaluru's deteriorating infrastructure. Harsh Goenka called out politicians for turning her comments into a political issue instead of addressing the core issues.

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, Harsh Goenka wrote, “It’s unfortunate how thin-skinned our politicians are. When @kiranshaw spoke up about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, instead of fixing it, they turned it into politics. Now they’ll pressurize her to post “positive tweets.” So typical- attack the critic, not the problem.”

What is the controversy about? Harsh Goenka's comments came after Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw responded to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who accused her of having “some personal agenda” against the state government for raising concerns about the city's infrastructure under Congress rule.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who has frequently highlighted Bengaluru's civic problems, clarified in a post on X. “Not true. Both @TVMohandasPai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear clean up and restore roads.”

How did netizens react? Several social media users reacted to Goenka's post. While most agreed with his sentiment, some questioned why Bengaluru has been singled out.

One user wrote, “The efforts of @kiranshaw and @TVMohandasPai must be amplified by a broad coalition of citizens to drive swift action. Ultimately, leaders emerge from and reflect society, so the large public must hold them accountable and choose better representatives to create meaningful change.”

Another user added, “Bengaluru’s agony can’t be hidden under blame games! When citizens like @kiranshaw & @TVMohandasPai speak up, it’s not politics — it’s pain. Crumbling roads, choking traffic, garbage piles — this is everyone’s lived reality.”

A third netizen said, "Companies in Karnataka should lead by example in easing traffic congestion. Implement policies like company transport, carpooling, promoting public transit for employees. This not only reduces road traffic & emissions but also supports government efforts to improve urban mobility."

Another X-tian questioned, “Bangalore’s grown fast—no doubt. The last 20 years turned it into a tech titan. And Traffic and Infrastructure are mess in every metro or big city. So why the constant noise about Bangalore.”

Kiran Majumdar Shaw's criticism of Bengaluru infrastructure The Biocon founder pointed to "poor roads" and the amount of garbage in Bengaluru, citing concerns raised by an overseas business visitor.

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can't get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?” she said in an X post.

Responding to negative comments under Kiran-Majumdar Shaw's post, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai defended her and highlighted their contributions to Bangalore.