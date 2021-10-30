RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka , who often posts witty and inspirational messages on social media, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the recipe of street food from Kolkata that he says, is his favourite.

This recipe is a twist on the traditional ingredients that are used in a conventional ‘bhelpuri’.

“Bhelpuri toast is my favourite street food mainly found in Kolkata," wrote Goenka.

“On a slice of bread you put potatoes, onions, coconut slices, peanut, tamarind chutney, chili chutney and bhujiya. You must try it if you go to Kolkata! (sic)," he added, sharing photos of a roadside stall selling bhelpuri toast.

Bhelpuri toast is my favourite street food mainly found in Kolkata. On a slice of bread you put potatoes, onions, coconut slices, peanut, tamarind chutney, chili chutney and bhujiya. You must try it if you go to Kolkata! pic.twitter.com/l2XDWe47qe — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 30, 2021

Replying to this, Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma said: “Totally, new type of toast or bhelapuri. Gotta try it!"

Some others asked him where they can find this dish in Kolkata.

"Will certainly try on my next visit. Where in Kolkata wd you recommend?' wrote one of Goenka's followers.

A few of the netizens answered this question in different replies.

A Twitter user wrote: “It's a must especially from the guy on Sarat Bose Road ....vivid memories of living 2 years in the city of joy Calcutta (yes it wasn't Kolkata then). Also Calcuta Punjab Club on Ballygunj Circular Road, panner butter masala, dal makhani and naans are the best one can ever have (sic)."

It's a must especially from the guy on Sarat Bose Road ....vivid memories of living 2 years in the city of joy Calcutta (yes it wasn't Kolkata then).



Also Calcuta Punjab Club on Ballygunj Circular Road, panner butter masala, dal makhani and naans are the best one can ever have — Annshul Jain (@AnnshulJain) October 30, 2021

“Yes. My favourite too and you will get tasty bhelpuri toast in kalakar street / burrabazar, kolkata plus after eating this, you should have Thums up to have a memorable twin tastes. sir (sic)," said another person.

Another person said: “Found mostly near BBD Bag Esplanade and Maidan area in Kolkata..also try near Writers Building/Fairlie Place when you go next to Kolkata!"

One person said that this type of bhelpuri is famous in Gujarat's Bhuj too. “My favourite food also.This is also very popular in mandvi, bhuj, kutch (sic)," they said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.