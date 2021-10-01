1 min read.Updated: 01 Oct 2021, 09:58 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Goenka's tweet showing a video of chocolate samosa and strawberry samosa did not go down well with his Twitter followers
We have some come across some very out-of-the-box food innovations during the lockdown. Only last month, a picture of Maggi milkshake went viral for all the wrong reasons. Yesterday, a picture of idli on a stick started doing the rounds on the social media, receiving praise for the the unique presentation.
Now billionaire indujstrialist Harsh Goenka has stirred the pot by posting a video of some sweet samosas. Straying far from the beaten path, the samosas can be seen covered in chocolate or strawberry sauce and filled with jam. Reactions varied from people reminiscing the glory of beloved potato-filled snack to outright ban on the recipe.
Samosa take on many forms across the world. With several versions found on the African continent as well as in India use meat as a filling, most of the Indians know and love the iteration that has potatoes inside.
So it was on expected lines that the experiment with the much-loved samosa did not sit well with Twitterati.
These lockdown and wfh ecosystem made some aspirants chefs miserably FAIL
However, there was one who tried to defend a sweet version of samosa. One comment read: “Dada - Kolkata’r Mishti shingada bhule gachen? It’s so underrated…. (Sir, have you forgotten the sweet samosa from Kolkata? It's so underrated…)"
